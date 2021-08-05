3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $899,000

Breathe and know that you are at the lake! Feel the relaxation set in! This beautiful, tranquil full view wide cove lot with 190' of shoreline is all yours! Gently sloping, this 1.69 acre lot will have the stunning lake home nestled close to the boat dock but back far enough for unobstructed views. Kitchen Great room and Master bedroom all have gorgeous lake views! We have broken ground & will be actively under construction soon! Now is the time to choose your finishes! Approximately 1840 sf of open concept main level living with additional ~ 1800 sf unfinished walkout basement. House plans approved estimated completion fall 2021.