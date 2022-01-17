 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Montvale - $259,950

BEAUTIFUL AND WELL CARED FOR HOME IN THE MONTVALE AREA OF BEDFORD COUNTY. WITH ALMOST 2 AND A HALF ACRES, YOU KNOW YOU WON'T HAVE NEIGHBORS RIGHT ON TOP OF YOU. A FEW FEATURES YOU'LL LOVE: THE PRIVACY OFF THE BACK DECK, THE BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, THE MASTER BEDROOM EN SUITE, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTRY LEVEL. ALSO FEATURES A WIDE OPEN LOWER LEVEL WHICH WOULD BE INCREDIBLE WHEN FINISHED! JUST A COUPLE MINUTES OFF RT 460. IT'S TIME TO GET OUT OF THE CITY AND INTO THE COUNTRYSIDE! WELCOME TO MONTVALE, VIRGINIA.

