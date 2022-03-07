3 Bedroom Home in Montvale - $279,950

Amazing opportunity in Bedford Co.! This 3 BR,2 BA, single level Montvale home is situated on over 10.25 Acres of land that offers incredible views in every direction. Essentially a hobby farm, this property is ready for you and all of your furry friends.Outside you will find fruit trees and bushes including apple, peach and pear trees, blueberry, rasperry and strawberry plants. A fenced in 3 stall barn is ready to handle any of your bigger companions. There is also a new checken coop with fencing. and 19 raised beds ready for this years plants! The two bay detached garage has window A/C and a wall mounted gas heater. All out buildings, barn/chicken coup will convey w/the property. Covered front/rear porches and the enclosed Sun Rm. give you the oppotunity to enjoy beautiful sunsets!