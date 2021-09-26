If you enjoy outdoor living this is your property, attached garage for convenient grocery delivery attached to laundry and kitchen, a huge(40x36) detached garage/workshop with heat and power, and a ventilation system for painting vehicles. It has a chicken coop ready for egg producing, also has a third outbuilding that can be used for storage or could be converted to a guest house, power is already available in the third outbuilding. The main house has a brand new roof, large kitchen with lots of counter top space for prepping meals, quartz countertops, two laundry rooms, one on main level and one in the basement, the washer and dryer in the basement conveys. The front porch is ready for anyone to watch the world pass by with plenty of shade, fruit trees are there ready to be picked. There is a fire pit, horseshoe pit, and Mountain View's from the sunroom or back deck. Set your appointments now.
3 Bedroom Home in Montvale - $299,900
