3 Bedroom Home in Montvale - $599,950

Stunning, custom-built home on 8 acres w/huge In-Law Suite on lower level. 2 Master BR's! No feature overlooked. From the multilayer moldings to the custom cabinetry. Gourmet kitchen includes a huge, granite island, Miele Induction cooktop, Viking wall oven, cooktop hood & microwave, Bosch Dishwasher, wine fridge, & custom organizer pantry. Master BR has a luxurious clawfoot tub, a large, glass & tile shower, & walk-in closet w/custom shelving. Sunroom offers beautiful views while enjoying the fireplace, TV, & more! 6' Privacy fence in backyard. In-Law suite provides full-size kitchen, huge bedroom, additional laundry room & full bath. 2 HVAC units provide zoned heating & cooling. Whole-Home generator, central vac, Smart-Home wired w/ceiling speakers on entry. Only 15 mins from Bonsack.

