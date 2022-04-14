This charming 3-bedroom home offers the feel of newness! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathroom, fresh paint, hardwood floors, open living room, lower level recreation room or office, cozy front porch and back deck with mountain views. Close to park. Minutes from Downtown and medical facilities. $1350 per month. Small pet allowed with owner approval. Central cooling. Forced Air Gas. Street Parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,350
Related to this story
Most Popular
The investigation found that owners of the restaurants failed to pay 55 employees $196,000 in overtime back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
Donated U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Army uniforms hang inside glass cases on the walls of Building 2 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salem.
BLACKSBURG — The philosophy guiding new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry through spring camp is a little bit different than his predecessor.
Roanoke’s Ramada Inn property on Franklin Road is now owned by the city.
A small black dog bit Debbie Adkins in the face April 3 inside the pharmacy’s Ridgewood Farms outlet. But until Monday, the owner’s name was unknown. And that meant Adkins might have to get a course of vaccination shots against rabies.
Aluma and Mutts are maintaining their college eligibility, though.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the crossing method for some -- but not all -- of the water bodies along the pipeline's path.
A small pet dog bit Debbie Adkins’ face last Sunday in a Salem drugstore. Adkins, who’s facing a costly series of rabies vaccination shots, needs to contact the dog’s owner. Unfortunately, amid all the excitement she neglected to get the woman’s name or phone number. But Salem Police have a photo.
The use of wording on two T-shirt versions was in violation of school policy, division officials decided.
The former Rocky Mount police officer was off duty when he participated in the insurrection.