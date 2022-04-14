 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,350

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,350

This charming 3-bedroom home offers the feel of newness! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathroom, fresh paint, hardwood floors, open living room, lower level recreation room or office, cozy front porch and back deck with mountain views. Close to park. Minutes from Downtown and medical facilities. $1350 per month. Small pet allowed with owner approval. Central cooling. Forced Air Gas. Street Parking.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

A small pet dog bit Debbie Adkins’ face last Sunday in a Salem drugstore. Adkins, who’s facing a costly series of rabies vaccination shots, needs to contact the dog’s owner. Unfortunately, amid all the excitement she neglected to get the woman’s name or phone number. But Salem Police have a photo.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert