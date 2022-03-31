Single family home in SW county, less than one mile from Back Creek Elementary school. about an 8 minute drive to Cave Spring Corners. Highly desired area and school district. Three BR 2 BA, all one level, hardwood floors and tile. Rent includes lawn care during mowing season, weekly service. Minimum credit score of 725 to rent, prospective tenant must provide to rental agent prior to showing. Off street parking, quiet area. Close in, but with a very country feel. Pets must be approved, and does incur pet rent. Tenant must procure rental insurance during their tenancy, and provide copy to property manager upon securing policy. This is a no smoking rental, NO EXCEPTIONS! All utilities paid by tenant.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,575
