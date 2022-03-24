 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,850

3 BR, 2.5 BA condo, three levels with deck off kitchen, patio space off basement exit. All new appliances, nearly 2,400 total sq ft of space (includes unfinished basement for storage etc.) excellent Roanoke County school district, excellent access to pretty much anything in the Roanoke Valley. Pets approved with pet rent upcharge. Size and type restrictions of pets from condo association. This is a NO SMOKING rental, no exceptions. Applications are limited to applicants with a 750 or better credit score, must be verified by rental manager. Pool and tennis courts. Available April 1st, 2022.

