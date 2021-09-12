 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $110,000

Welcome Home to 1225 10th Street! This home has been owned by the same owner for over 30 years! Conveniently located brick 2 story that would be great for first time buyer or perfect to add to one's investment portfolio. Come see today! Property passes ''AS IS''.

