3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $125,900

Adorable one-level living home in the heart of Roanoke! This home has been lovingly remodeled inside (ongoing for 12 years) including full kitchen remodel w/stainless appliances, bath remodel incl. jetted tub, wood & vinyl flooring, paint, wallpaper (easily removeable), doors and more. Washer/Dryer do convey. Fenced back yard with storage shed. This unique home has been well-loved. Hens & Chicks plants and rose bush do not convey.

