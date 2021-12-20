 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $129,941

Seller just installed a new split heating/cooling system. Get that ''country feeling'' as you set in your back yard and roast marsh mellows or play in the small stream. You get three bedrooms a full bath and living room plus main floor laundry room. New carpet in living room and bedrooms. Same family has owned this one since 1977.

