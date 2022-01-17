3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $129,950

Welcome home to 1924 Staunton Ave. This two story home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths all within 1600 Sq-Ft. A covered front porch welcomes you into a spacious living room that flows into the dining room. The private den and kitchen with balcony access and half bath finish off the entry level. Three bedrooms, a walk in closet, and full bath are found upstairs.