 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $135,000

Brick ranch with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, flat fenced-in backyard located on a cul-de-sac with a newer roof. Home has a side deck for all of your entertaining needs. With some TLC, you can make this lovely house your home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert