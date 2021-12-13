3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $135,000

Priced to Sell Quickly! Perfect 1st time buyer home cheaper than rent! 3 Bedrooms, remodeled bath, hardwood floors PLUS new carpet, fresh paint, and a new Heat Pump in 2020. Eat-in kitchen with generous size living room. Well-situated on 2 corner lots with fenced in back yard and conveniently located close to EVERYTHING! Partial basement offers many opportunities for work room or hobbies. Extensive remodeling in 2008 included new roof, replacement windows, and new kitchen. See Floor Plans in Documents.