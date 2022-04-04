 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $139,700

WELCOME HOME TO 2121 SHERMAN DR!! This Charming home is one you wouldn't want to miss!! It's conveniently located at the end of Cul-de-sac! Featuring 3 beds, 1 bath, full walkout basement with lots of room for storage and Mountain views! Fresh paint throughout, stained hardwood floors, new appliances!

