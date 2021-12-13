 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $140,000

This one level living maintenance free home offers 3 bedrooms and a great fenced in back yard with a concrete patio for entertaining. The front has a rocking chair porch. The home features gleaming hardwood floors, new tilt in windows in 2020, new roof in 2020, new vinyl siding 2021, new central a/c in 2021, kitchen stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer, bathroom and kitchen upgrades in 2020.

