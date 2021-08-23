 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $149,950

This is a Great Brick Home for first time homebuyer or investor! This home has beautiful, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, three large bedrooms. All this before you get to the lower level which has a den with a fireplace, plumbed for a kitchen and the makings of an in-law suite. There is a great deck outback for entertaining and an oversized yard to let your outdoor imaginations run wild. All of this for an affordable price. At this price there is room for built in equity. This home is about 1/4 mile from the bus route. Inspections are welcome but home is sold As Is.

