3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $149,950

Wait until you walk in and see the floor plan of this 1925 four square. All new appliance. The original hardwood floors have been restored as you can see. New hot water heater, new hvac system, new doors and windows. Fenced in yard. This home is move in ready. Owner is a licensed Realtor in the state of VA. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by buyer or buyer's agent. Keys and possession to be given to buyer after recording