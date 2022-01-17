 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $154,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $154,000

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. House features butcher-block countertops, spacious master bedroom, walk-in showers, and a good-size basement for storage. Enclosed carport with alleyway access. Convenient to all things Roanoke.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert