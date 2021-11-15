3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $154,950

Cozy 1.5 story brick house completely renovated and ready for new owners. This home offers three bedrooms with an extra office space upstairs that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entry level and carpet upstairs. Home has replacement windows. The owners have added a nice front walk way and have added front fencing and extra parking in the front of the home. Large gazebo in the back yard will convey with the home. Pool can convey if the new owner would like it, if not the sellers will remove. Roof was installed in 2015. Central air was installed in 2021. Square footage estimated by REALTOR.The sale is subject to the seller finding suitable housing.