3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $159,900

Excellent NE location for this 3Bedrooms, 2bath brick 2story home! Enjoy your coffee or glass of wine on the covered porch - watch your 4legged buddies or children play in the huge all fenced yard. Living room is open to the eating area; updated kitchen has 4 appliances & window over sink; full bath & main floor bedroom/family room/playroom or office. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms (master fits king bed + has ensuite bath-relaxing soaker jet tub) - all have hdwd floors (previous flooring removed-may choose to refinish/paint or re-cover flrs). Replacement windows; neutral paint, 6 appliances included: hot water tank-2018; double detached garage w/storage: heat pump/central air. Minutes to Schools, shopping, restaurants, Breweries, all amenities and Interstate.