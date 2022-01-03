3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $159,950

Home Sweet Home!!! This recently updated 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath is Situated on a Highly Desired corner lot on a Quiet Street inRoanoke. When you walk in you'll notice the immaculate refinished Hardwood Floors, and Fresh Paint. The open floor plan, allows the living Room, and Kitchento flow together, which is great for entertaining or relaxing. Custom Tile Bathrooms have been updated very nice, adding a luxury vibe to the Home. Lower Levelis Spacious, offering room to have a 4th bedroom, and/or a large family Room. Updated insulated windows through out the House, helping to lower Heating &Cooling costs. Enjoy the attached car port for off street parking or as an outdoor Patio. This Home is a Must See, and available to Tour today.