3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $165,000

You've got to see 2819 Cannaday Road! This well kept one-half story home has had all the right updates to make your starter home feel like your dream one! Two spacious rooms and one full bath occupy the main level. As well as optional w/d hook up in the large EIN kitchen. Butcher block counter tops cover the updated kitchen and and bar area that overlooks the living room. New flooring in every room, as well as NEW LIGHTING, NEW PAINT in the interior. New exterior painted porch, NEW RAILING and freshly maintained garden beds. The Large back yard is an open canvas for a lot of backyard fun this summer. Fence it in, build a fire pit, grow a garden. There's tremendious space and lot of opportunity. DO NOT MISS THIS HOME!