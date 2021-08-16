 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950

Located on a quiet street, this home has been well maintained. Featuring hardwood floors, sunroom, fenced in yard offering great privacy and drive thru gate, updated bathroom, gas log fireplace, outdoor fire pit area & replacement windows. This house has great storage space for it's size as well as built in's in the kitchen and bathroom for additional storage or decorations. There is also a storage shed on a concrete slab in the backyard.

