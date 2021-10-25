 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950

Beautiful Brick Ranch in Super Convenient Location! Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a finished walkout basement. Hardwood floors throughout, neutral paint colors, updated kitchen cabinetry and counters. Windows, water heater, roof, appliaces updated in 2011. Outdoor A/C unit updated in 2013. Basement offers a large REC room, perfect for a pool table, an additional large room for an office or a guest room. Large attached carport, and fully fenced in yard.

