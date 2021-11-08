 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $170,000

Cozy North County Home with additional Family room. One level living in a desired Roanoke County Neighborhood. Minutes from Community Pool. Home offers LR,DR and additional Family Room for Entertaining or just relaxing. Fenced in Back Yard and covered back porch. Back Door will be replaced by Owner.All information to be verified by Buyer and Buyer Agent.

