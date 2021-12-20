 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $174,950

Newer 3 bedroom / 2 full bath ranch offers living on one level. Spacious eat-in kitchen and all appliances convey. Open concept with kitchen open to great room. 3 nice sized bedrooms w/ owner's suite offering private full bath and private covered porch. Large main-level laundry room. Partial basement offers storage and hobby space. Convenient access to Roanoke and Vinton. All laminate flooring and neutral paint throughout. Move-in ready Great owner/occupant or investment property.

