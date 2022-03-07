3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,950

Nice Ranch home in sought after Botetourt neighborhood. 3 bedrooms & 1 bath. Full unfinished basement could easy be finished to double the size of home. Newer replacement roof & new HVAC system. Close to schools, dining & shopping. Hugh level corner lot with off street parking. Property being sold in ''as is'' condition. All appliances included. Acreage Estimated. All offers to be reviewed on Sunday March 6, 2022 at 3pm.