3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,950

Welcome Home!! Tour this Beautiful 3BR/1BA Home with Gorgeous Mountain Views. Complete with covered patio and swimming pool, perfect for those hot summer days. The spacious kitchen has a new breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The walkout basement is completely finished with a family room, home gym and office, with additional space to add a bathroom, ready for your personal touch. Carport, pool and so much more!! Open House Saturday 4/2 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Don't miss out on the opportunity to see this charmer!

