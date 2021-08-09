 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,950

NEW CONSTRUCTION - Corner lot with one level living! Make sure you put this home under contract as soon as possible to be able to make more choices of finishing options. This home will feature 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The floors will be custom tiled in the kitchen and both bathrooms. High quality laminate flooring will adorn the rest of the floors in the home. The kitchen will feature custom cut granite countertops (again, you can pick the granite if it has not been completed yet). A stainless steel appliance suite will be in the kitchen which will feature a refrigerator with ice maker, built in microwave, electric range and dishwasher. Get in early on this home if you are thinking you might want more upgrades negotiated. Per seller home can be completed 60 days from ratified contract!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert