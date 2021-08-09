3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,950

NEW CONSTRUCTION - Corner lot with one level living! Make sure you put this home under contract as soon as possible to be able to make more choices of finishing options. This home will feature 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The floors will be custom tiled in the kitchen and both bathrooms. High quality laminate flooring will adorn the rest of the floors in the home. The kitchen will feature custom cut granite countertops (again, you can pick the granite if it has not been completed yet). A stainless steel appliance suite will be in the kitchen which will feature a refrigerator with ice maker, built in microwave, electric range and dishwasher. Get in early on this home if you are thinking you might want more upgrades negotiated. Per seller home can be completed 60 days from ratified contract!