 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $180,000

Welcome Home! New construction just finished! This gorgeous home has so much to offer! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one level living with a large open floor plan, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, upgraded flooring throughout, and much more! Come take a tour, fall in love, and make an offer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert