3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $185,000

Convenient and cozy, this home offers one-level living and outdoor space as well with no HOA fees. The large Front Porch greets you as you take a few steps up to enter the home. A Great Room with new vinyl plank flooring opens to the Eat-In Kitchen with Dining Area and a door to the large side deck with a small fenced area for pets. Down the hall are the Full Hall Bath, Laundry, Master Suite with New Carpet, and Two other Bedrooms off the end of the hall. Outside is a fully fenced yard and large shed for all your garden needs. Tour today before this one is gone!

