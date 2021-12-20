 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $185,000

One Level Living!!! Quiet Street!!! Clean and Bright!!! Great Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Newer Carpet, Eat In Kitchen features SS Appliances / Tiled Back Splash / Granite Countertops / Slider with built-in Blinds to Rear Deck, Master Bedroom with Full Master Bath, New Carpet in 3rd Bedroom, Feels Spacious and Inviting, Washer and Dryer Convey, Hot Tub conveys with Acceptable Offer, Fully Fenced Back Yard, Storage Shed, Extensive Rear Decking for Entertaining or Just Relaxing, Paved Driveway, HVAC replaced within past 5 Years.

