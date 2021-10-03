 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $189,950

Mechanic's delight! 2-car detached garage plus single car detached garage. Split foyer home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Needs some TLC. Hardwood floors. Formal dining room. Gas heat. Central air. Level lot. Workshop in basement. Use caution on back deck. Home passes As-Is.

