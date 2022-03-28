3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $192,900

This three-bedroom home is super cute and in a great location in desirable Preston Park! It has over 1,600 square feet and has been well-maintained for years. Updates to the cabinets, bathroom, wood floors, basement floor, and interior paint make the home feel pleasantly bright and fresh. Bedroom upstairs is spacious while providing excellent flex space for office, play, or hobbies. The extra-deep flat lot is fenced while offering an ''extra'' fenced off area in the back. Located beside wonderful neighbors and 10 minutes from downtown, the Greenway, Valley View, airport, and Berglund Center.