3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $194,000

This well maintained brick home features 3 bedrooms and the downstairs was updated in 2021 which sellers currently use as a guest 4th bedroom and guest living room. In 2019 the bathroom was updated and includes custom tilework on the floor and shower. Also, in 2019 all new pex water lines where installed and the line was replaced from the home to the meter. A huge partially covered entertainment patio is a bonus feature which overlooks a nice fenced in yard. There is also a bonus room downstairs that would be a great crafts or office space. A good sized work bench is already in place. All windows on main level are replacement windows.