 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $195,000

Welcome to the cutest house on the most charming street on the block! This well taken care of brick ranch has a newly remodeled kitchen and all of the appliances convey! There are 2 bedrooms on the entry level and a bonus room off the kitchen which could be used for formal dining or a 4th bedroom. The partially finished basement has a master bedroom and bathroom with a den. Fenced backyard and oversized detached garage/workshop. New windows and water heater is less than a year old.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert