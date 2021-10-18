3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $195,000

Welcome to the cutest house on the most charming street on the block! This well taken care of brick ranch has a newly remodeled kitchen and all of the appliances convey! There are 2 bedrooms on the entry level and a bonus room off the kitchen which could be used for formal dining or a 4th bedroom. The partially finished basement has a master bedroom and bathroom with a den. Fenced backyard and oversized detached garage/workshop. New windows and water heater is less than a year old.