3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $197,950

Welcome to 2732 Ordway Drive. This split foyer home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Bonus features include a 2 car garage, fireplace, back deck off the dinning room, large family room, jetted bathub and syklight in the bathroom. This home is perfect for the HGTV, DIY project enthusiasist! Nestled close to parks, resturants, shopping, interstate, downtown Roanoke and MORE! Inspections are welcome, but no repairs will be completed by the seller. Home will be sold as-is, where-is. Bring all reasonable offers.