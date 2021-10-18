 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $198,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $198,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $198,000

Adorable, well maintained and updated brick, ranch style home offers 3 Beds, 1 1/2 BA and fenced back yard. Full, unfinished basement for laundry, storage, play or future living space. Updated kitchen & baths. Newer replacement windows, newer HVAC system, living room with fireplace. Covered side porch off kitchen. Back yard shed has wired electric, which makes a neat little workshop for your projects. Mere steps to Mountain View Elementary. Don't miss this precious home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert