3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,900

Don't miss out on the well cared for ranch home in a wonderful area of Roanoke. Great fenced in backyard with storage shed on a concrete pad. The front yard boasts a large front porch. Inside there are gleaming hardwoods in the living room and bedrooms. Spacious living room with large picture window overlooking the front porch. Eat in kitchen off the side entrance with plenty of cabinets and window overlooking the back yard. There are 3 bedrooms with one that has been converted to a dining room and pantry. 1 full bath up and one 1/2 bath in the lower level. There is a recreation room downstairs, with a sitting area, and laundry with storage area and shower. Add to that an extra room which is currently used as a bedroom. Replacement windows and newer side entry and front door.