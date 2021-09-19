3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,900

This updated brick ranch with carport is move in ready and waiting for your family. Updates in Kitchen and both bathrooms. HW floors throughout entry level are in great shape. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in Kitchen and both bathrooms and downstairs. Fresh paint throughout entry level. Large finished family room on lower level or could easily be a 4th BR. Level fenced backyard is ready for your pets! New HVAC in 2018 for heat & air. AND sought after Mountain View Elementary School!