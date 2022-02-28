 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,950

Welcome home to 3658 Round Hill Ave NW, this solid brick home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths all within 1,700 sq-ft of living space. An inviting large covered front porch welcomes you to the home. newly finished hardwood floors will be found through-out the entry and upper levels. The updated kitchen provides new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new countertops and is located just off to the spacious dining room. Upstairs houses three bright bedrooms and a full bath with new vanity, new tile surround, and new fixtures. Additional Features include: Large storage shed that can be converted to a garage, new roof, new windows, new back deck, and a large lot perfect for pets!

