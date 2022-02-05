PROPOSED-NEW CONSTRUCTION - One level living! NO HOA FEES! This home offers a one level open floor plan that will feature 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. LTV flooring in the bathrooms and LVP flooring throughout the rest of the home. The kitchen will feature a custom granite countertop and a stainless steel appliance suite is in the kitchen which features a refrigerator with water and ice maker, built in microwave, smooth top electric range, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Concrete driveway, side walk, front porch and patio. Builder will let you make some choices depending on where he is with construction. This home will not last! PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR BUILD.
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,950
