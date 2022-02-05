 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,950

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,950

PROPOSED-NEW CONSTRUCTION - One level living! NO HOA FEES! This home offers a one level open floor plan that will feature 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. LTV flooring in the bathrooms and LVP flooring throughout the rest of the home. The kitchen will feature a custom granite countertop and a stainless steel appliance suite is in the kitchen which features a refrigerator with water and ice maker, built in microwave, smooth top electric range, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Concrete driveway, side walk, front porch and patio. Builder will let you make some choices depending on where he is with construction. This home will not last! PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR BUILD.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert