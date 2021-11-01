3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,950

THIS CHARMING ONE-OWNER FAMILY HOME BUILT IN 1954 and is in the ORIGINAL CONDITION!! THE RIGHT BUYER WILL MAKE IT BEAUTIFUL INSIDE AND OUT. NESTLED ON THE EDGE OF A CULDESAC IN A QUIET STREET WITH VIEWS, THE MT PLEASANT ELEMENTARY, WILLIAM BYRD SCHOOL BUS STOPS RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE HOUSE. THE HOUSE IS SOLD IN AS-IS CONDITION AND INSPECTIONS ARE ALLOWED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES. THE HOUSE IS A THREE BEDROOM AND THERE COULD BE A 4TH BEDROOM UPSTAIRS IF A CLOSET IS ADDED TO THE ROOM. THE FURNACE IS OIL HEAT WITH AN ELECTRIC BURNER IN CASE THE ELECTRICITY IS OFF. FURNACE REPLACED IN 2019. ALSO, REPLACEMENT WINDOWS, WATER HEATER AND AC UNIT, ZONED AGRICULTURAL/RESIDENTIAL.