NEW CONSTRUCTION - BUYER FINANCING FELL THROUGH!Corner lot with one level living! NO HOA FEES!This home one level open floor plan home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Tile flooring in the bathrooms and high quality laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home. The kitchen features a custom granite countertop and a stainless steel appliance suite is in the kitchen which features a refrigerator with ice maker, built in microwave, smooth top electric range and dishwasher. Concrete driveway and side walk! This home will not last!
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,950
