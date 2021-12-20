 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $204,000

406 Arbutus is a 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home and features 1659 Sqft of living space. The home is currently utilized as a rental property and is leased through July 2022. The continued commitment to growth in and around the hospital and research centers make this offering attractive from many perspectives. 24-48 hours notice required to show.

