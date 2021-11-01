3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $209,900

Looking for a great home, great location, with lots of NEW? This home features include a new roof, new replacement windows, new flooring, fresh new paint inside, new updated full bathroom, new updated half bath in master bedroom, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, new kitchen cabinets, countertops, and new stainless appliances! Truly move in ready, with a full unfinished basement for future potential living space, this is a must see. Conveniently located in Roanoke County, this one will not last long.