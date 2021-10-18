3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $210,000

Wonderfully maintained brick ranch that is located in a well established and quiet neighborhood. This home features 3 BD/1.5 BA with an oversized single car garage. Off the back of the house is a sunroom to enjoy the spacious, fenced-in backyard. Gleaming hardwoods throughout the main level with updated cabinetry, SS stove and microwave in Kitchen. Updated full bath on the main with a half bath in the back left bedroom. Dining room used to be the 3rd bedroom on the main level. This could be converted back if you wanted to. On the lower level you will find a non conforming bedroom, the laundry room with more storage and a great size family room with a gas logs fireplace. Other great features include a new shed, updated roof with leafguard & replacement windows. Schedule your showing today!