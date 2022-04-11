 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $212,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $212,000

Welcome to 4408 Glenn Ridge Road. This well kept home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Bonus features include Private owners suite bathroom with WIC. Spacious dinning room. Large basement area that can be used as a family game room, man cave or diva den...along with plenty of storage in the seperate laundry room. This home also includes a garage, fire place, patio area, large front and back yard. Nestled close to Roanke & Salem and other area amenities. Come inside and see what all this home has to offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

A small pet dog bit Debbie Adkins’ face last Sunday in a Salem drugstore. Adkins, who’s facing a costly series of rabies vaccination shots, needs to contact the dog’s owner. Unfortunately, amid all the excitement she neglected to get the woman’s name or phone number. But Salem Police have a photo.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert