3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $212,000

Welcome to 4408 Glenn Ridge Road. This well kept home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Bonus features include Private owners suite bathroom with WIC. Spacious dinning room. Large basement area that can be used as a family game room, man cave or diva den...along with plenty of storage in the seperate laundry room. This home also includes a garage, fire place, patio area, large front and back yard. Nestled close to Roanke & Salem and other area amenities. Come inside and see what all this home has to offer.