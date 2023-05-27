This beautiful end unit townhome, built in 2017, is conveniently located in North Roanoke County and is surrounded by wonderful mountain views. This townhome offers 3BRs, 2.5 baths, and the perfect open layout. This home boasts a spacious master BR, a single car garage, new water heater, and a great patio on the rear along with a white vinyl fence for some added privacy. The HOA covers lawn care so you can relax without having to ever worry about mowing grass again!
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $214,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greg Phillips has been publicly reprimanded twice before by the Virginia State Bar.
Roanoke Fire-EMS said that two city residential fires were connecte and the person of interest was 62-year-old Lewis James Lambert Jr., who wa…
Last week, a parent of a Glen Cove Elementary School student addressed the Roanoke County School Board about “child abuse, grooming, condition…
Privately made guns can be assembled from kits available online and lack a serial number that could trace them to a crime.
FedEx Ground said it hopes to begin using a newly built, 251,000-square-foot distribution center in Montgomery County’s Falling Branch Corpora…